Oregon Fire Marshal opens grant to help communities prepare for wildfire

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon State Fire Marshal has opened applications for a new $18 million grant fund intended to help communities be better prepared for the possibility of wildfires.
The Fire Marshal said the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant is open to local governments, special districts, fire service agencies, and non-governmental organizations that will use the funds to support individual community members. Officials said eligible groups can apply to use the funds for wildfire risk reduction projects, equipment, and staff to keep communities safe from fire. The Fire Marshal suggested local organizations will be able to create or support programs that reduce wildfire risk, including yard debris recycling days, curbside chipping programs, and community education.
“This grant fund is a major step forward in giving communities the tools they need to be better adapted to living with wildfire,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “These funds will empower communities to create solutions that work best for them. They also embody the essence of our mission of protecting people, property, and communities from wildfire.”
The application period is open until January 31, 2023. Those eligible can apply at the Oregon State Fire Marshal's website.