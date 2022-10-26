Oregon fire season to officially end in forests across the state

SALEM, Ore. -- All Oregon Department of Forestry districts will officially leave fire season on October 29 thanks to cooler temperatures and rainfall across the state, the ODF said.

The ODF said the start and end of fire season is decided by each fire protection district based on local conditions. With colder temperatures and steady, soaking rain, many fire districts have decided the risk of fire is low enough to end their individual fire season declarations, and the ODF said all districts will be out of fire season on October 29. Just because fire season is over does not mean new fires can’t start; Most fire departments require permits for debris burning, and the ODF says to check with your local fire department before starting a burn.

“With the beginning of cool, rainy fall weather, it is important to note conditions can change quickly,” said ODF Fire Protection Division Deputy Chief Ron Graham. “Human-caused fire starts tend to increase in number around this time. People are anxious to burn backyard debris piles and can get complacent with fire safety. We are grateful for the help of every Oregonian working together to prevent wildfires year-round.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry said there have been 844 fires on ODF-protected lands. ODF said those fires resulted in 34,105 acres burned, but 96% of those fires were put out before they grew larger than 10 acres. ODF pointed out that across the state – including fires that did not happen in ODF lands – there were 1,975 fires that burned 436,772 acres. ODF says they deployed incident management teams to the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon, the Van Meter Fire in southern central Oregon, and the still-ongoing Cedar Creek Fire in Lane County.

ODF said their successes in the 2022 fire season were due to early detection systems and Oregonians’ commitment to wildfire prevention. ODF says they use 86 strategically-placed cameras as well as multi-mission aircraft to spot developing wildfires before they can grow into larger blazes. ODF also said human-caused fires only burned 1,918 acres on ODF lands this year, compared to the 10-year average of 68,479 acres burned from human-caused fires. ODF said that as fire season ends, districts are taking measures to prevent wildfires including clearing vegetation, creating defensible spaces around structures and safely burning debris piles.