Oregon firefighters going to Florida to help with hurricane recovery

SALEM, Ore. -- Rescuers working to help victims of hurricane Ian in Florida will have a little help from Oregon.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal deployed a team of 13 incident management team members to Florida. They landed in Tallahassee, and will begin helping at emergency operating centers in Hardee County, which was hit hard by the hurricane. The team says they’re prepared to be flexible to help out with any emergency response they can. Officials say the team members are more used to fighting wildfires, but they’re prepared to bring that experience to help in Florida.
“The ICS model allows us to adapt to different situations,” said Brett Deedon with the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall. “So, if we take a wildfire scenario or situation, we can be able to adapt that same structure that we have there and be able to move that to a hurricane model with some flexibility in how those positions work.”
Some of the crew members have experience responding to hurricanes and have been on the ground helping with some that have happened in the past few years. They will use that experience to train the people responding for the first time, as well as bring their expertise to Florida responders. Officials say the hurricane response will also help Oregon’s wildfire response when the team comes back.
“The opportunity to go to Florida allows our incident management team members to be able to build a team that can also respond better to those incidents back in Oregon,” Deedon said. “[It] allows us to broaden our scope and be able to respond under different instances and different pressures, but coming back here to be able to utilize the skills we've learned to better respond at home in our communities.”
Officials said Florida requested help from across the nation, and Oregon immediately responded to the request. Part of the reason was because of the help Oregon has asked for in dealing with the worst of what wildfires bring to the state.
“As far as wildfires and how we've had to call on resources from Washington, California, all over the United States, this is also our opportunity to give back to a community in need, to be able to bring that cohesive nature together, to be able to respond and help communities outside of our typical boundaries here. To utilize the skills that we have to be able to directly affect people in need,” Deedon said.
The team members will be in Florida for up to 14 days.