Oregon firefighters join effort against Canada wildfires as part of 25-year-old pact

ALBERTA, Canada -- As Oregon prepares for its summer wildfire season, Canada is in the middle of battling their own wildfire season.
Fires are raging in Alberta, Canada, and a crew of Oregon firefighters were sent up there to help. Firefighters from Oregon have been helping with everything from logistics to aviation support. As of May 30, they’re battling the Pembina Wildfire Complex which is burning more than 500,000 acres.
Those firefighters were sent up to Canada as part of the Northwest Compact. Oregon has been a member for 25 years, and the compact includes Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Canada in addition to Oregon.
The goal of the compact is to bring in help when it’s most needed and fires are overwhelming fire resources. The joint collaborative effort has benefited Oregon in the past – specifically during the 2020 wildfires when 7,500 firefighters from Canada and 39 states assisted Oregon in its time of need. Now, Oregon’s firefighters are returning the favor.
The Northwest Compact doesn’t just help the state or province where the fire is burning, it also helps the states who send their firefighters to help. Kent Romney, an information officer with the Northwest Compact’s Incident Management Team, said Canada’s fire season starts a little earlier than Oregon’s, giving fire crews an opportunity to better their skills before coming home to fight more fires.
"The more on-the-ground experience you get in a current year it helps to re-freshen the skills the training that we've had, the practice,” Romney said. “It's more than practice, it's actually operating on a real fire in real fire conditions and situations, so the experience that we gain by responding to one of these assignments and the request for help, is what makes us better prepared to come back to Oregon after this assignment and then re-engage during fire season in our home state of Oregon.”
Romney is currently on the ground in Alberta and said the Canadian crews have been very appreciative of Oregon’s help. The Oregon fire crews can improve upon their communication skills with international partners and take that knowledge back home. Fire crews from all over the world, including New Zealand and Australia, have answered Canada’s call as well. Officials said these partnerships will be crucial for Oregon in the future when it needs help fighting wildfires.
“When Oregon enters its wildfire season, if we are experiencing large fires or large numbers of fires that require additional resources than what we can provide at home here in Oregon, we are really comforted to know that we have partners throughout North America, the Pacific Northwest, the immediate provinces north of us ,that are willing and able to send resources to us when we need them,” Romney said. “In all fairness we need to do our part in providing resources to those folks up in Canada when they have a need and that's what we're doing right now were fulfilling that need.”
Oregon’s firefighters have been staying busy. A group of them are helping out another member of the Northwest Compact. As of May 30, another team of firefighters is in Alaska helping them battle their fires as well. The crews in Alberta will be there for about another week before heading back home.