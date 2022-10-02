Oregon firefighters on the ground helping in Florida

HARDEE COUNTY, Fl,- A team of 13 firefighters are working alongside emergency responders, helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Right now, everyone's first priority is life and safety.
Brett Deedon, a firefighter on the team, told KEZI 9 News they went straight to work once they got to Florida. But with the clear destruction left behind by the storm, it's making relief efforts difficult.
"There was definitely some wind damage, power lines down, there's houses that are ripped apart. there continues to be massive flooding especially where we're at," Deedon said.
The team left Wednesday and may work in Florida for a total of 14 days.
John Hendricks, the public affairs specialist with the Oregon State Fire Marshal said helping each other during disasters like this is important to them.
"This will our fourth mobilization or deployment to help with a hurricane. We believe helping out folks when it is their time of need. We've also been on the receiving end of that. California has sent resources to help us out. Washington has sent resources to help us out. Utah has sent resources," Hendricks said.
Communication has been spotty in the area where the team is, due to power outages. However, KEZI 9 News is told they are in high spirits and doing well.