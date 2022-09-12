Oregon first state to earn federal approval for reimbursement of Mobile Crisis Intervention Services

SALEM, Ore. -- U.S. Senator Ron Wyden announced earlier on September 12 that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of crisis intervention services that help people struggling with mental health and substance abuse.
The approval by Oregon's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to provide mobile crisis intervention services is the first since the American Rescue Plan became law last year.
This new approach allows a trained team of mental health responders to handle a mental health crisis instead of police. National officials say that a police response to a mental health crisis can often escalate the situation. A mobile crisis intervention team of trained paramedics and behavioral specialists can bring a lighter touch to sensitive situations involving mental health. This model was pioneered in Eugene with the CAHOOTS program operated by the White Bird Clinic.
Wyden said today’s CMS announcement means that Oregon is the first of 20 states that received planning grants to qualify for a higher federal Medicaid match of 85% for the next three years to reimburse mobile crisis services delivered to Medicaid beneficiaries. That means that Medicaid will reimburse crisis services for 85% of their costs if they help a Medicaid beneficiary, allowing those services to more effectively budget and expand.