Oregon fish passage projects receive $2 million in funding, state officials say

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal wildlife officials have awarded $2 million in funding for Oregon fish passage projects, according to state officials.
Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) announced on April 27 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding a total of $2,039,061 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to projects in Benton, Douglas, Lane, and Crook counties.
The funds will support fish barrier removal projects along Oregon rivers and streams, state officials said.
“Oregonians’ ongoing enjoyment of our state’s natural treasures requires a reliable and robust federal commitment to protect fish and their habitat in streams and rivers,” Sen. Wyden said. “I’m glad the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I was proud to support includes these key investments in fish passage. And I’ll keep battling for similar resources that accomplish these same infrastructure goals so essential to conservation statewide and to Oregon’s world-class recreation economy.”
The funding includes $740,000 for the removal of a low-head dam on the Long Tom River, which traverses Lane and Benton counties, for passage and habitat restoration of threatened Upper Willamette River Chinook salmon, Pacific lamprey and coastal cutthroat trout, officials said.
State officials said a project on Perkins Creek in Lane County received $699,061 for the replacement of six culverts that will reconnect 3.5 miles of habitat for the previous mentioned species and provide flood protections for nearby residents.
In Douglas County, the Salamander Parcel Floodplain Reconnection project received $200,000 to reconnect two miles of Fivemile Creek that will give juvenile fish access to rearing and foraging habitat, state officials said.
State officials said $400,000 is earmarked for habitat improvement on the Ochoco Preserve near Prineville in central Oregon.