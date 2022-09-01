Oregon Food Bank urges Oregonians to vote on hunger issues

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Food Bank is working to make sure Oregonians know where their next meal is coming from, and they plan to take their efforts to the ballot box.
September is Hunger Action Month, and in their “State of Hunger” address the Oregon Food Bank said the last two years have led to hardships and higher costs for people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, heatwaves and the war in Ukraine. These higher costs have impacted communities and food banks across Oregon. The Oregon Food Bank says groceries are costing families about 10% more, and with things like rising gas prices, it now costs food banks a lot more to get food to people in need. Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan said these rising costs are making it harder for families to put food on the table.
“For families struggling to make ends meet, every dollar counts and these rising costs have a real impact on people's ability to put food on the table,” Morgan said. “So yes, we are absolutely seeing a rise in need for support -- whether through our emergency food assistance network or critical programs like SNAP and WIC.”
The Oregon Food Bank says about one in five Oregonians face food insecurity. This especially impacts communities that have faced hunger and poverty for generations, such as people of color, immigrants and single mothers. Oregon Food Bank says the best way to fight food insecurity is to vote.
“Legislators pass laws that impact our families' ability to put food on the table. Governors set budget priorities that determine whether or not our emergency food assistance network has the resources we'll need,” Morgan said. “Depending on where you live, we expect to see initiatives on racial justice, community safety, access to early childhood education, and more -- all root causes of food insecurity.”
One of the issues the Oregon Food Bank is focusing on for the upcoming elections are measures that would guarantee access to affordable healthcare in Oregon. They say food insecurity and the cost of health care are directly linked -- the more a family pays for health care, the more they will have to worry about putting food on the table.
Those who would like to get involved in the Oregon Food Bank’s efforts can visit their website, where key ballot information as well as various candidates’ thoughts on issues related to hunger can be found. They will even help interested individuals register to vote. For those who would like to fight hunger more directly, the Oregon Food Bank recommends volunteering to sort food at a warehouse or donating to a local food bank.