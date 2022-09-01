 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Oregon Food Bank urges Oregonians to vote on hunger issues

  Updated
  • 0
Feed the human spirit

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Food Bank is working to make sure Oregonians know where their next meal is coming from, and they plan to take their efforts to the ballot box.

September is Hunger Action Month, and in their “State of Hunger” address the Oregon Food Bank said the last two years have led to hardships and higher costs for people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, heatwaves and the war in Ukraine. These higher costs have impacted communities and food banks across Oregon. The Oregon Food Bank says groceries are costing families about 10% more, and with things like rising gas prices, it now costs food banks a lot more to get food to people in need. Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan said these rising costs are making it harder for families to put food on the table.

“For families struggling to make ends meet, every dollar counts and these rising costs have a real impact on people's ability to put food on the table,” Morgan said. “So yes, we are absolutely seeing a rise in need for support -- whether through our emergency food assistance network or critical programs like SNAP and WIC.”

The Oregon Food Bank says about one in five Oregonians face food insecurity. This especially impacts communities that have faced hunger and poverty for generations, such as people of color, immigrants and single mothers. Oregon Food Bank says the best way to fight food insecurity is to vote.

“Legislators pass laws that impact our families' ability to put food on the table. Governors set budget priorities that determine whether or not our emergency food assistance network has the resources we'll need,” Morgan said. “Depending on where you live, we expect to see initiatives on racial justice, community safety, access to early childhood education, and more -- all root causes of food insecurity.”

One of the issues the Oregon Food Bank is focusing on for the upcoming elections are measures that would guarantee access to affordable healthcare in Oregon. They say food insecurity and the cost of health care are directly linked -- the more a family pays for health care, the more they will have to worry about putting food on the table.

Those who would like to get involved in the Oregon Food Bank’s efforts can visit their website, where key ballot information as well as various candidates’ thoughts on issues related to hunger can be found. They will even help interested individuals register to vote. For those who would like to fight hunger more directly, the Oregon Food Bank recommends volunteering to sort food at a warehouse or donating to a local food bank.

