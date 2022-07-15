Oregon governor and Second Gentleman visit Eugene for World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visited members of Team USA at their training facility at Marist High School to wish them luck at the World Athletics Championships.
Gov. Brown and Emhoff were joined by USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel and USATF COO Renee Washington to visit several members of Team USA as Oregon22 kicks off today. Gov. Brown said she was thrilled to meet the team and eager to see how they did over the next ten days.
“Track and field is a part of who we are in Oregon,” Gov. Brown said. “So many world class track and field athletes live and train in our state, which is what makes it so special that these athletes have the opportunity to compete at the first World Championships on U.S. soil right here, in front of their home crowd.”
Emhoff and Gov. Brown also visited the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. They were joined by USA Track and Field athlete Noah Lyles, UO president Michael Schill, and leading faculty researchers. At the discussion, they heard firsthand about the mental health struggles athletes face as well as the importance of awareness, prevention and evidence-based support.
“Mental health affects all Americans, especially our underserved and underrepresented communities,” said Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. “We need to be sure we all shine a light on this issue as best we can. If we can desensitize it and make it okay to talk about, we can literally save lives. The stakes are high.”