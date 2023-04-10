Oregon Governor announces $15.5 million to Lane County for homelessness state of emergency

EUGENE, Ore. – Millions of dollars are headed to Lane County and around Oregon as part of the governor’s efforts to address the homelessness crisis.
Governor Tina Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency back on her first day in office in January with the goal of reducing homelessness by January 10, 2024. To support the governor’s declaration, the Oregon Legislature passed two bills with strong bipartisan support to put about $130 million towards the problem.
On April 10, Gov. Kotek announced where those funds would be going, and what specific goals they would attempt to reach. According to the governor’s office, Lane County, Eugene and Springfield would get $15.5 million. The funds are to be used to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds, the governor’s office said.
“Oregonians are demanding urgent action and accountability. That’s why this emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “The state will continue to provide technical assistance and partner with local communities to make sure this money makes a difference on the ground.”
Other recipients of the emergency funding include Portland, Gresham, and Multnomah County, who will get $18.2 million; Medford, Ashland and Jackson County, who will get $8.8 million; and central Oregon, who will get $13.9 million. The governor’s state of emergency declaration covers nearly the whole state, but those areas that are not included in the declaration will receive a total of $26 million, the governor’s office said.
According to the governor’s office, House Bill 5019 approved $85.2 million for local homelessness response. Oregon Housing and Community Services will be getting $3 million to ensure the goals of the emergency order are met, and an extra $3 million will be used for a statewide landlord incentive to encourage landowners to participate in local rehousing efforts, Gov. Kotek said. However, the regions covered by the government’s emergency order requested a total of $98.8 million, so those regions will not receive the full funding they requested.