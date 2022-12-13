Oregon Governor Kate Brown commutes all death row sentences

SALEM, Ore. -- In what may be one of her last major acts in office, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of the 17 people awaiting the death penalty in Oregon’s justice system.
The individuals who were on death row will now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, Gov. Brown’s office announced on December 13. The governor's order will take effect on December 14.
Gov. Brown said that she has long believed that the state should not be in the business of execution, no matter the severity of the crime that placed someone in prison. Gov. Brown has maintained Oregon’s moratorium on executions since she took office in 2015, saying the death penalty is both dysfunctional and immoral.
Gov. Brown said that previous commutations of sentences were granted to individuals who demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation. However, these commutations are intended to reflect the recognition of the death penalty as an immoral, irreversible punishment, according to Gov. Brown. Gov. Brown expressed the opinion that the enforcement of the death penalty is wasteful of taxpayer dollars, does not make communities safer, and cannot be administered fairly or equitably. Gov. Brown expressed the hope that the commutation would bring closure to victims who have been waiting for justice to be served.
The 17 individuals whose sentences will be commuted are:
• Jesse Caleb Compton
• Clinton Wendell Cunningham
• Randy Lee Guzek
• Gary Dwayne Haugen
• Michael James Hayward
• Robert Paul Langley Jr.
• Christian Michael Longo
• Ernest Noland Lotches
• Michael Martin McDonnell
• Marco Antonio Montez
• Horacio Alberto Reyes-Camarena
• Ricardo Pineda Serrano
• Matthew Dwight Thompson
• Bruce Aldon Turnidge
• Joshua Abraham Turnidge
• Mike Spenser Washington Jr.
• Tara Ellyssia Zyst (aka Karl Terry)