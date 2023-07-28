Oregon governor likely to sign bill allowing drivers to pump their own gas

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek is signaling she will let a bill go into effect allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas.

Gov. Kotek had until July 28 to let the state legislature know what she planned to do with legislation still awaiting her signature. One of those bills was House Bill 2426, which gives drivers the option to pump their own gas. Kotek did not include the bill on a list of legislation she plans on vetoing, meaning it will likely be signed by the governor or automatically become law on August 4. House Bill 2426 has an emergency clause, meaning it will take effect immediately upon becoming law.

While Kotek is likely to let the bill allowing drivers to pump their own gas go into law, she said she is also strongly considering vetoes for a few other policy and budget bills, mostly due to concerns about implementation and budget prioritization. Kotek is likely to veto House Bill 2079, which would require a study on implementing a tax credit to encourage preservation of historic property; House Bill 2763, which would begin the process of establishing a state bank; and an emergency clause in Senate Bill 1095, which would adjust memberships of certain commissions who now have to deal with Oregon’s newly-founded sixth congressional district. Kotek is also planning to veto parts of the state’s budget bill, including a line item that would authorize a study on the possible effects of decriminalizing prostitution, a grant to study the feasibility of establishing a rail streetcar system in Salem, a grant to study the effects of current laws on people in the sex trade in Oregon, and a $1 million grant to fund career and technical education programs at Willamette Career Academy.

Kotek's final decision on what bills she will and will not veto will be made on August 4.