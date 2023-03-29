Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signs emergency homelessness response package

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Tina Kotek signed House Bills 5019 and 2001, also known as the Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package, into law Wednesday after both pieces of legislation rocketed through the House of Representatives and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The two bills will help address Oregon’s homelessness and housing crises, state officials said. The package includes the $130 million in funds that Governor Kotek requested in the homelessness state of emergency that she declared on her first day in office. State officials said millions of dollars in funding will go to homelessness prevention programs, more shelter capacity, services for rehousing, and more.

“On my first full day in office, I honored my commitment to all Oregonians by declaring a homelessness state of emergency," Governor Kotek said. "I said at the time that the declaration needed to be followed by a comprehensive housing and homelessness package this legislative session. These two bills are the down payment on this session’s efforts.”

Parts of Oregon’s government separate from the Legislature including Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Department of Administrative Services said the package would empower them to go after the homelessness and housing crises. The OHCS said the package would fund their operations, change the state’s eviction timelines and laws, and empower cities to increase housing production and affordability. The Department of Administrative Services said the package would allow them to begin calculating the number of housing unites needed in Oregon, a critical first step for solving the problem.