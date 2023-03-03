Oregon Health Authority announces end of mask rule in health care settings

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority announced early Friday morning that the state rule requiring masks in health care settings will be lifted on April 3.

The rule has been in effect since August of 2021. It required all places that administer health care services to require their patrons to wear masks. This meant hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, and dentists offices all have required masks for the last two-and-a-half years.

"Indicators of spread of COVID-19, as well as Influenza and RSV, have decreased significantly in the last few months, and are continuing to show a declining trend, which is great.” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA Health Officer and State Epidemiologist.

The announcement of the rule change came a month in advance to allow time for health care providers to prepare for the change, OHA officials said.