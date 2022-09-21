Oregon Health Authority confirms second child case of monkeypox

OREGON -- State health officials say a second case of monkeypox in a child has been identified in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority is not releasing any information on the child to protect patient confidentiality, but say the case is not linked to a school, child care, or other community setting. Officials emphasized that the chances of monkeypox spreading in a school setting are low because the virus requires prolonged skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals. The OHA said health officials are conducting contact tracing on the case.
“Pediatric monkeypox cases have happened around the country during the nationwide outbreak, and unfortunately Oregon is no exception,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “As we have stated previously, this virus can affect anyone.”
The OHA says that so far, there have been just over 200 cases of monkeypox in the state. 22 of those cases were detected in Lane County, and just one was in Coos County. They add that Oregon has recently received more vials of the vaccine, which means they can provide over 7,000 doses. The OHA says that anyone who suspects they may have monkeypox should contact their health care provider to let them know before going in to be examined.