Oregon Health Authority creates plan for end of Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. -- The Federal Public Health Emergency enacted on the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on January 11, 2023, and the Oregon Health Authority, is making preparations for the end of the emergency in Oregon.
The OHA says that the biggest effect Oregon residents will see as the PHE ends is the end of certain Medicare and Medicaid service waivers, meaning certain services will become more expensive. OHA also says that in addition, as part of the end of those waivers, certain hospitals will no longer be able to provide care in locations that do not meet all physical environment and Life Safety Code requirements, meaning some health care sites off the campuses of hospitals will be closing. If a hospital wishes to keep those off-campus locations open, they will need to go through licensing processes and safety reviews with the OHA.