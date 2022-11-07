Oregon Health Authority creates plan for end of Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northeast winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northeast winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Oregon Health Authority creates plan for end of Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
generic covid

SALEM, Ore. -- The Federal Public Health Emergency enacted on the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on January 11, 2023, and the Oregon Health Authority, is making preparations for the end of the emergency in Oregon.

The OHA says that the biggest effect Oregon residents will see as the PHE ends is the end of certain Medicare and Medicaid service waivers, meaning certain services will become more expensive. OHA also says that in addition, as part of the end of those waivers, certain hospitals will no longer be able to provide care in locations that do not meet all physical environment and Life Safety Code requirements, meaning some health care sites off the campuses of hospitals will be closing. If a hospital wishes to keep those off-campus locations open, they will need to go through licensing processes and safety reviews with the OHA.

Tags

Recommended for you