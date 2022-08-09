Oregon Health Authority launches website to track updates on opioid settlement funds

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has launched a new website to share updates on opioid settlement funds.
The Oregon Opioid Settlement Funds site has background on multi-state litigation against the pharmaceutical industry involving Oregon. It also has links to national settlement agreement sites, and describes how much money is available, what it can be used for, and how the settlement funds will be distributed in Oregon. The website will also provide support for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery around the state.
The money to be distributed throughout Oregon has been earned by lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers sued by the State of Oregon. Four suits were reportedly settled in July 2021. The OHA says these lawsuits hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic, and in marketing prescription opioids while downplaying their risks to consumers and health care providers.
The OHA says about $333 million will go to the State of Oregon over the course of the next 18 years. 45% of these funds will go to an Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment and Recovery fund managed by the OHA, while the rest will go directly to cities and counties with populations of more than 10,000 people. The OHA adds that another $503 million will go to Oregon’s Native American tribes. Furthermore, additional lawsuit settlements are expected to add to the pool of funds.