Oregon Health Authority says kids should go to school in-person as COVID wanes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Experts say Oregon is facing far less hospitalizations and overall COVID-19 cases than at the start of the pandemic, and as the school year approaches, the Oregon Health Authority says the main goal is to keep students learning in-person.
Colt Gill, the Director of the Oregon Department of education, says vaccinations, masking, ventilation and testing will be able to keep students safe from the spread of the virus. Towards the end of 2021, the OHA lifted many COVID restrictions on schools including masking and quarantining guidelines. Those restrictions have not been reinstated for this year. Schools can place their own restrictions, but there are no strict guidelines at this time. Because of this, Gill says they’re focusing their resources on other effects of the pandemic, such as mental health.
“It is our hope that we can work collectively to enhance community wellbeing and resilience, and reduce the incidents of emotional and social and behavioral challenges so our students can concentrate on learning and our educators can concentrate on teaching,” Gill said.
As the school year quickly approaches, Gill urges parents and guardians to contact their children’s doctor about what vaccines are best for right now, such as the flu shot, and which can be safely administered alongside the COVID vaccine.
The federal government is in the process of distributing bivalent vaccines which are designed to help protect against the original strain of the virus and its recent variants. OHA is working to get an update about exactly when these vaccines will be available, but expects them sometime in the fall. Dean Sidelinger, a state epidemiologist with OHA, encouraged all residents to get boosted as soon as possible.
“OHA’s message to anyone who is eligible for a booster is simple -- if you are eligible, get your booster now and do not wait until the fall,” Sidelinger said.