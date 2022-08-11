Oregon health insurers required to cover administration of monkeypox vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Insurers in Oregon are now required to cover the cost of monkeypox vaccinations for health plan members due to the declaration of a monkeypox disease outbreak from the Oregon Health Authority.
While Oregon awaits more vaccine supplies from the federal government, Oregon health officials say they want to ensure everyone at risk of contracting monkeypox has affordable access to the vaccines for the disease. The OHA says the new insurance coverage requirement will remove barriers to receiving the vaccine, such as requiring recipients to pay to receive it.
The Department of Consumer and Business Services has issued a bulletin detailing the requirements for health insurers. The requirements force insurers to cover vaccine administration and severely restrict health insurer’s ability to require payment for the vaccine. The full list of requirements can be read here.
The OHA reports there are 95 confirmed and presumptive cases of monkeypox in Oregon as of August 11.