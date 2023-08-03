Oregon Health Plan members urged to take steps to protect personal information

SALEM, Ore. – Members of the Oregon Health Plan should take steps to protect their personal information following an OHP patient data hack, according to the state health officials.

The Oregon Health Authority said that Performance Health Technology, a company that helps health care organizations manage OHP patient data, was recently hacked due to a software security vulnerability. While the data breach did not affect state systems, hackers did gain access to about 1.7 million OHA members, OHA officials said.

“We’re urging OHP members to activate credit monitoring as a precaution,” said Dave Baden, interim director at OHA. “It’s disheartening that bad actors are looking to exploit people in our state and that their actions create a burden for others, who have more than enough to manage already. However, there are important steps that OHP members can take to further protect their data.”

OHP members are urged to watch for information in the mail from PH Tech with instructions on how to activate 12 months of free identity theft protection, state officials said. Members may also request a free credit report from Equifax, TransUnion, or Experian, authorities said.

OHA said PH Tech began mailing notification letters to OHP members on July 31 to those who were impacted.

For more information, contact PH Tech at 1-888-498-1602 or online.