Oregon high school students can now take NIL deals

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon is the 19th state to allow high school student-athletes to accept NIL deals.
This comes after the OSAA's decision to approve high school athletes profiting off their name, image, and likeness.
Peter Weber, the Oregon School Activities Association executive director, told KEZI they've been discussing this for nearly a year.
"We've seen it at the collegiate level. In Oregon, at this point, we aren't seeing that at the high school level. We aren't seeing students who are looking at major deals or things like that," Weber said.
Weber said that the decision to go forward with this now is a way to get in front of it.
"We want to have these things prepared in place so when that does come along, it can be there. But the reality is, it's coming," Weber said.
However, Weber said there are a lot of bumpers and parameters to this and said there's still a lot of monitoring that will happen.
Some of the rules include that a student can't mention their school, mascot, or OSAA in NIL activities. They can't use any school district facilities, film, practices, or games. Students also can't promote any services or products during team activities. And they can't promote things like adult entertainment products, alcohol, tobacco, nicotine, vapes, cannabis products, or political parties.
"I think this provides, for right now, a good pathway for students, families, and schools to understand what the rules are," Weber said.
Weber said he hopes the policies will be clear and students who have the chance to make a NIL deal will do it the right way.
But with this comes the question, are high school athletes too young to be involved in major deals that can come with NIL?
Corey Gantt, a training coach at Incline Sports, a local training and development gym, said yes.
"They haven't achieved anything yet," Gantt said.
Gantt works with athletes of all ages, even pros, and he's not in favor of high school athletes getting the opportunity to take NIL deals. He said they're just too young to bring money into the game.
"When they get out there and compete, they're playing for their parents' last name or their family name, and now you're adding businesses on top of that, so now they're playing for a whole different thing," Gantt said.
He worries that NIL deals will take away the drive and the want to put in extra time in the gym to become better.
"Complacency. A lot of those kids can reach their peak early, and they're already getting paid, so, 'I don't have to do anything else now. They already know who I am, I already got the social media platform.' I feel like it's a distraction," Gantt said.
Gantt works with college athletes and said he's seen NIL deals and social media have a negative effect on some.
"The secret is keeping it a secret. How about being surprised when they see you on the court? That's when you show them; I've been working. I'm not posting; I don't need a high-five, the likes, and the other people around to know that I am doing what I'm supposed to be doing," Gantt said.
But for others like Jermaine Robinson, he supports high school athletes taking these deals.
"Now, the kids get an opportunity to make some extra money," Robinson said.
Robinson is a former NBA player, he's a parent to two basketball players, and he's the assistant coach for Springfield High School's varsity basketball team.
"It should encourage you even more because now you have an opportunity to do it in high school. You don't have to wait to get to college or the pro level. You can do it at a young age and help you prepare for those bigger moments," Robinson said.
His only worry is that deals could divide players and parents.
"I hope it doesn't cause confliction with teammates and parents because one player is getting more recognized than the other," Robinson said.