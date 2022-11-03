Oregon Horse Center hosts National Mountain Trail Championship

EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of horse enthusiasts are converging on Eugene for the 2022 National Mountain Trail Championship happening at the Oregon Horse Center.
The championship was founded in Eugene in 2022 when Oregon Horse Center came up with the idea of giving horse enthusiasts, who typically ride outside, a chance to show their animals and riding skills indoors as well. Jaymie Defoe Hansen, the facility manager at the Oregon Horse Center, said the indoor environment presents unique challenges even for experienced horse riders.
“A horse might do just fine in a natural outdoor setting and to bring it in here is kind of scary,” Hansen said. “There are different noises, harder obstacles as well -- more technical. So, a lot of our advanced riders that have been coming for years and years, their horses can just do crazy maneuvers that you would not think was possible for a horse and rider combination.”
The Oregon Horse center has been converted into a mixture of trails, rocks, trees and rivers for the championship in an effort to bring the outdoors, indoors. The competition is for riders of all abilities, but the advanced contestants are expected to performs seemingly impossible feats. Competitors have reportedly come from around the Northwest, Canada, and even France, with some traveling for over 24 hours to come to Eugene.
The event is free to attend, and it runs from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. on November 3 through November 5.