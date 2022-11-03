 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet will enhance winds Thursday
evening. Southwest to west gales return Friday evening and veer
to northwest behind the front Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Oregon Horse Center hosts National Mountain Trail Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Horse rider at National Mountain Trail Championship

EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of horse enthusiasts are converging on Eugene for the 2022 National Mountain Trail Championship happening at the Oregon Horse Center.

The championship was founded in Eugene in 2022 when Oregon Horse Center came up with the idea of giving horse enthusiasts, who typically ride outside, a chance to show their animals and riding skills indoors as well. Jaymie Defoe Hansen, the facility manager at the Oregon Horse Center, said the indoor environment presents unique challenges even for experienced horse riders.

“A horse might do just fine in a natural outdoor setting and to bring it in here is kind of scary,” Hansen said. “There are different noises, harder obstacles as well -- more technical. So, a lot of our advanced riders that have been coming for years and years, their horses can just do crazy maneuvers that you would not think was possible for a horse and rider combination.”

The Oregon Horse center has been converted into a mixture of trails, rocks, trees and rivers for the championship in an effort to bring the outdoors, indoors. The competition is for riders of all abilities, but the advanced contestants are expected to performs seemingly impossible feats. Competitors have reportedly come from around the Northwest, Canada, and even France, with some traveling for over 24 hours to come to Eugene.

The event is free to attend, and it runs from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. on November 3 through November 5.

