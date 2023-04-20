Oregon House Democrats approve bill to protect renters from unfair practices

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s House Democrats approved a bill this week that requires landlords to return application fees when they fail to process background checks during screenings, state officials said.
Officials said House Bill 2680 clarifies current law that says landlords should return application fees in these instances, given economic hardships that can occur through multiple rental application denials.
This will help people who are hard pressed to come up with deposits and multiple fees,” said Representative Nancy Nathanson (D-Eugene), chief sponsor of the bill. “People should be treated fairly, and this makes sure we can remove barriers that will make Oregonians’ lives a lot easier.”
State officials said the bill contains four primary components to help increase transparency of rental practices and protect prospective tenants. Landlords would be required to notify the applicant when and under what circumstances they charge a rental fee an when it should be returned, officials said.
House officials also said it would require landlords to confirm receipt of a background check once run, return the application fee within 30 days or up to 60 days if the application is being considered for other housing units.
The fourth condition increases the penalty to landlords from $150 to $250 for application fees that should be returned but are not, officials said.
The House passed the bill in a 38-20 vote and now heads to the Senate.