Oregon House passes bill offering patients medical debt protections

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s House passed a bill this week aimed at ensuring qualifying patients receive free or discounted medical care, state officials said.
Legislative officials said that House Bill 3320 is designed to protect patients from crippling medical debt by ensuring non-profit hospitals provide free or discounted medical care to qualifying low-income patients.
As tax-exempt entities, non-profit hospitals are required to offer charity care, state officials said. Oregon House officials said that HB 3320 requires these facilities to screen patients with bills of $500 for financial assistance eligibility.
“This lack of compliance from hospitals has immediate and often devastating consequences for patients who should automatically receive financial assistance,” said Representative Lisa Reynolds (D-Washington County), chief sponsor of the bill and pediatrician. “House Bill 3320 makes sure hospitals are holding up their end of the deal and that patients are receiving the financial assistance they are eligible for when they seek medical care.”
The bill requires financial assistance applications and appeals processes must be accessible online and assistance must be applied before eligible patients receive a bill, state officials said. House officials also said the bill requires full refunds issued to eligible patients who have already paid their bill, state officials said.
n 2019, Oregon’s legislature passed House Bill 3076, which required non-profit hospitals to provide financial assistance to both insured and uninsured patients who could not afford to pay their medical bills, state officials said.
House officials said OHSU is the only hospital in the state that has consistently provided charity care since the bill’s passage.
State officials said House Bill 3320 provides greater transparency for how charity care should be done.
The bill passed in a 54-4 vote and now heads to the Oregon Senate.