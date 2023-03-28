Oregon House Republicans propose bills to improve school safety

SALEM, Ore. -- In the wake of the tragic deaths of three adults and three children in a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, Republicans in the Oregon House of Representatives proposed a series of bills meant to address student safety.

On March 28, the House Republican Caucus proposed seven bills, collectively known as the “Safe Schools Package.” Legislative officials said the package includes legislation that would prioritize the safety of students and faculty at Oregon schools. Oregon House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) extended her condolences to those affected by the tragedy in Nashville as she introduced the package.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to extend our Caucus’ deepest condolences to everyone impacted at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Details of this shooting are still coming out. While we do not know the motives and extent of this tragedy, our hearts go out to the students, families, and educators affected,” Breese-Iverson said.

While five of the seven bills in the package were cast aside in committee, two of them have bipartisan support and are moving through the legislature, according to house Republicans. Those bills are House Bill 3584, which would direct school districts to provide electronic communication to guardians of students when there is a safety threat, and House Bill 3101, which would require schools to have at least one panic alarm in every school building.

“Yesterday’s tragedy is a parent’s worst nightmare. We agree with our Democratic colleagues – student safety is critical,” Breese-Iverson said. “The legislation proposed in the Safe Schools Package, sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats, must be prioritized for the safety of our students. Based on the facts we know at this time, nothing in the House Democrats Omnibus Gun Package would not have stopped this tragedy. It is our responsibility to ensure that Oregon students are as safe as State Legislators are in the Capitol. Republicans stand ready to work in a bipartisan manner, have the difficult conversations, and protect our students.”