Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution.
The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history.
The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes two new buildings housing a Community Veterinary Hospital, Animals Crimes Forensic Center, and Behavior and Rescue Center.
The expansion took more than seven years to plan, research, and took consulting with local and national partners to identify the areas of greatest need.
The Community Veterinary Hospital opened on Oct. 16 and offers a wide range of services including preventative care, dentistry, spay/neuter, and urgent care.
The hospital is open to all pet owners and will provide subsidized care for those who are struggling to afford veterinary care for their animals.
The Behavior and Rescue Center dedicated to the behavioral rehabilitation of shelter animals to better prepare them for adoption and will also expand OHS’ capacity to provide care for animals who have been rescued from natural and man-made disasters.
Pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November.
The Animal Crimes Forensic Center will be the first of its kind on the West Coast. The state-of the-art facility is designed for the collection and analysis of evidence from suspected animal cruelty cases.
This evidence will be used to support the prosecution of animal abusers and enhance OHS’ cruelty casework across Oregon. The Animal Crimes Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.
“These services will be transformational for pets and people in this community and beyond,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “Our goal is to help animals stay with their families.”
The total cost of the New Road Ahead project is $39.5 million with a $36 million fundraising goal. To date, more than $34.5 million has been raised through philanthropic efforts.
The expanded programs do not replace any of OHS’ existing programs. Instead, they add to the adoptions, medical, training, education, and other services provided at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.