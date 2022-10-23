Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15
kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Marginal gale force wind gusts to 35 kt are
possible early Monday morning as a cold front pushes inland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15
kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Marginal gale force wind gusts to 35 kt are
possible early Monday morning as a cold front pushes inland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtesy: Oregon Humane Society

Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. 

The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history.

Courtesy: Oregon Humane Society

The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes two new buildings housing a Community Veterinary Hospital, Animals Crimes Forensic Center, and Behavior and Rescue Center.

The expansion took more than seven years to plan, research, and took consulting with local and national partners to identify the areas of greatest need.

 The Community Veterinary Hospital opened on Oct. 16 and offers a wide range of services including preventative care, dentistry, spay/neuter, and urgent care.

Courtesy: Oregon Humane Society

The hospital is open to all pet owners and will provide subsidized care for those who are struggling to afford veterinary care for their animals.

The Behavior and Rescue Center dedicated to the behavioral rehabilitation of shelter animals to better prepare them for adoption and will also expand OHS’ capacity to provide care for animals who have been rescued from natural and man-made disasters. 

Pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November.

The Animal Crimes Forensic Center will be the first of its kind on the West Coast. The state-of the-art facility is designed for the collection and analysis of evidence from suspected animal cruelty cases.

This evidence will be used to support the prosecution of animal abusers and enhance OHS’ cruelty casework across Oregon. The Animal Crimes Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Courtesy: Oregon Humane Soceity

“These services will be transformational for pets and people in this community and beyond,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “Our goal is to help animals stay with their families.”

The total cost of the New Road Ahead project is $39.5 million with a $36 million fundraising goal. To date, more than $34.5 million has been raised through philanthropic efforts.

The expanded programs do not replace any of OHS’ existing programs. Instead, they add to the adoptions, medical, training, education, and other services provided at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.

 

Recommended for you