Oregon joins the Big Ten - what does it mean for athletes and fans?

EUGENE, Ore. – After decades of history in the PAC-12 and PAC-10, Oregon accepted the invitation to the Big Ten Conference on August 4.

Many fans are not surprised about the move to the Big Ten, but some believe that this was just the easy way out.

Ducks fan Alex Johnson said based on other schools leaving for the Big Ten, it was bound to happen.

“It feels like Oregon had to get off a sinking ship," Johnson said. "USC and UCLA bailed for the Big Ten, and it kind of started this domino effect of teams feeling like they needed to go somewhere because the PAC-12 was dying.”

Moving to the Big Ten means the Oregon Ducks will be playing a completely new roster of teams, and many question if long-lived traditions are going to disappear.

Ducks fan Avinash Singh wondered what the fate of the annual rivalry game against Oregon State will be.

“What happens to our traditional rivalries,” Singh asked. “What are we going to do about the Huskies and the Beavers? Will we still have Beavers games? I don’t know.”

Fans also wondered what this will mean for away games, as Big Ten schools are central in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Lauri Quinby with Premier Travel in Eugene said it typically costs about $500 to pay for a hotel and airfare for a game in California, while a trip to watch a game in the Big Ten will likely cost double.

“It’s going to compare more to a bowl travel experience which is pretty expensive,” Quinby said. “There will be people that probably can’t afford to travel that would like to travel to some of these games and will have to choose some of the closer games.”

Some athletes are also not happy with the move as traveling for away games will be a lot more expensive. Athletes like UO softball player Terra McGowan expressed their frustrations on Twitter.

One athlete also said their senior year will be a completely different experience now that the teams play so far from home.

But although many readjustments for athletes and fans will have to be made, there are some who are looking at this move as an opportunity for Oregon to learn and grow as the Big Ten is home to some of the best schools in the nation.

“I’m definitely sad to see some of the regional rivalries that the PAC-12 created go, but I’m excited to see Oregon in the Big Ten in one of the super conferences being created,” Ducks fan and Oregon student Cason Mitchell said. “I didn’t want Oregon to be on the outside looking in so I’m glad we will join one of the big markets.”

Quinby said that even though attending away-games for athletics will be more expensive and less convenient, she said Oregon has a strong fan base and fans should still expect to see a lot of green and yellow in the stands.

Oregon student and Duck fan Isaiah Gonzales said the move will not affect the loyalty Oregon fans have for their teams.

“Through in and out, Oregon fans are the best fans in the nation,” Gonzalez said.