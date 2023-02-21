Oregon lawmakers consider bill to allow drivers to pump their own gas

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers began hearing a bill Tuesday that would give drivers the choice of pumping their own fuel at gas stations.
Proponents of House Bill 2426 say it strikes the right balance between the needs of consumers, businesses and gas station employees. They say it provides a solution for the elderly and disable who can’t pump their own gas, and for those who don’t want to. Proponents also say it streamlines a complicated patchwork of rules that exist across many parts of the state, and protects existing jobs. One January 2021 poll shows that nearly two thirds of Oregonians support giving drivers the choice to pump their own gas.
Andrew Mauldin, a gas station attendant at an ARCO station on Gateway Street in Springfield, said he’d love to see Oregon become a self-pumping state. As an attendant, he said he's more than happy to answer questions and come out to help show drivers how to pump gas for their car, but he thinks everyone should learn how to pump their own gas. He said he’s of the opinion that Oregon becoming a self-pumping state would be convenient and efficient for both drivers and attendants, would save time, prevent arguments and cut down on headaches for attendants and managers.
“Whenever it comes to Oregon and they want to do self-pumping, I honestly stand by it,” Mauldin said. “I would love to do it, because coming from South Carolina, it makes it a lot easier on people, so you don't have to ask an attendant to do your things for you.”
Republican representative Shelly Davis said they’re listening to what Oregonians want, and what businesses need. She said businesses continue to struggle to reach full employment, and this would bring them relief. She said the bill would be a win-win for businesses, their employees and drivers throughout Oregon. Under the bill, gas stations will be required to offer attended service for the same price as self-service gas.