Oregon lawmakers considering bill which would give $1,000 to qualified homeless people; some on the street weigh in

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would give $1,000 a month to qualifying homeless people throughout the state.
Senate Bill 603, if passed, will give out a monthly payment to qualifying individuals for two years. It would go out to people living on the streets without housing assistance, those at risk of becoming homeless, those who make less than 60% of area median income, or people who spend more than half their monthly household income on rent.
Chris Holland lives on the streets of Eugene and said this money would be life-changing.
"I think it would be great. I would use it to get a place, probably a vehicle,” Holland said.
Under the proposal, the monthly payments would have to be used for things like rent, food, childcare, emergency expenses, or "other goods or services of the participant's choosing."
"I would start doing things like GrubHub, or I could do DoorDash. I could buy a cheap van to live in and put all my stuff in, and even then, I could go to places like the River Road aquatics center and take a shower. It’s easier to get a job then; one of the hardest things is staying clean and looking presentable,” Holland said.
The bill would establish a 'People's Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program' that would be administered by Oregon’s Department of Human Services. How the money would be distributed and tracked, among many other details, is still being worked out.
David Maurer also lives on the streets of Eugene, and said while this money would be very helpful to get him back on his feet, he’s worried about what other people might do with the money.
"Giving $1,000 out, it better be controlled because most people in the streets, 75-80% is just going to use for drugs like fentanyl, or mostly meth,” Maurer said.
Holland agrees, saying they already saw this happen during the pandemic.
“Everyone took advantage of the program when they got the stimulus checks. They would manipulate it so they’d get more, or they would steal from other homeless people. There has to be a check system. A lot of my friends have been dying because of bad drugs, and if you’re going to give this money to an addict, maybe offer then a program at the same time,” Holland said.
If the bill passes, Holland also said there should be regular check-ups.
“I think that people should show that they are getting jobs, being productive, have a place, or getting into a program. Otherwise, I think they should cut the money off,” Holland said.
Resident Alexander Hogan said he’s on the fence about whether or not this bill should pass.
"I myself have been put in a predicament by COVID, cutting my hours literally in half and putting me in debt a few thousand dollars. I get people are in that kind of situation and need some sort of help, but I’m also on the other side of the fence, where that’s not exactly going to fix the problem,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that the bill might even cause more homeless people to flock to the state.
“I don’t know if it would be the correct people that we want in Oregon. But it definitely gives people an opportunity that needs it,” Hogan said.
However, resident Larry Brown thinks the bill is a good idea and hopes to see it pass.
"Enacting that bill would serve those who are so much less fortunate, those who need food, nutrition, housing, clean air, and clean water. I’m all for the $1,000 if it serves the populace,” Brown said.
The bill had an initial public hearing in committee but would still need to be passed by both chambers of the Oregon Legislature and signed off by Governor Kotek to become law.
If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and last for two years.