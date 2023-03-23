Oregon lawmakers considering new gun control measures

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers are considering expanding the state's gun control laws.
A new legislative package, called the Gun Violence Prevention Package, includes three bills. House Bill 2005, House Bill 2006, and House Bill 2007 each affect different aspects of gun policy. According to legislators, the bills came together after much local outreach across the state, including gun owners and enthusiasts, hunters, retailers, the Department of Justice, local governments, advocates, and survivors of gun violence. Legislators believe the three bills balance individual liberties and public safety.
HB 2005 concerns "undetectable firearms," also known as ghost guns. 3-D printed firearms made of non-metal material and gun and handgun kits fall under this category. These types of guns would be banned, as neither of these guns have a serial number and therefore are unable to track by law enforcement. People convicted of possession of an undetectable firearm would face a misdemeanor on the first offense, which carries up to 364 days in jail, a $6,250 fine, or both. Second offenses and beyond would carry up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. Legislators say ghost guns have become the weapons of choice of extremists, gun traffickers, and people who shouldn't own a gun.
Gun owners Eli Munroe and Emmett Ryse live in Eugene. They have owned guns for more than 40 years, and they believe guns are like cars. They feel guns should be registered. They said this bill sounded reasonable to them.
Munroe said, "You also don't want people out there selling or buying guns that don't have some type of trackable number to them, in my opinion."
Ryse added, "I agree there needs to be some responsibility. I think implementation will be difficult because it's something you can fit in your pocket."
HB 2006 concerns the legal age a person has to be in order to be in legal possession of a gun. Under current Oregon law the age is set at 18. This bill would raise the age to 21 with certain exceptions. Younger people who are involved in hunting or performing military service are exempt. Raising the age brings Oregon law in line with Federal law, which is set at 21 for the purchase of a handgun. Legislators say six of nine of the deadliest mass shootings in the US since 2018 were carried out by people 21 or younger.
HB 2007 concerns gun regulation in public spaces and concealed carry licenses. As of now, Oregon bans all firearms within public buildings unless the carrier has a concealed carry license. This bill would allow local governments such as cities and counties to enact their own ordinances to prohibit or restrict people from entering their buildings regardless of if they have a concealed carry license. In the courts, this would eliminate concealed carry licenses from being used as a defense in cases of illegal possession of firearms.
Not everyone is on board with these proposals. At a public hearing on this bill, Court Boice, an Oregon State House Representative from the 1st District and a Republican, presented arguments from his constituents.
He said, "Restricting or even ending where people can legally carry and making felons out of law abiding citizens is not going to prevent anything or make anyone safer."
However, many legislators feel these are common sense solutions.