Oregon legislature increases funding for state's community colleges

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s legislature approved House Bill 5025 last week, which provides funding for all 17 of Oregon’s community colleges, state officials said.
The state said that the bill, which was approved on June 23, provides $800 million in funding support for Oregon’s community, an increase of $97 million in allocations compared to the last biennium’s funding. This fund includes $73.9 million for capital construction projects, state officials said.
“Enrollments are on the rise at Oregon’s community colleges, and this boost in funding will aid our colleges in serving students and also provide greater accessibility to aspiring Oregonians pursuing affordable higher education through enhanced financial aid programs,” said Karen Smith, the Interim Executive Director of the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA).
Legislative officials said that Lane Community College will receive $8 million for the renovation of its science, math and engineering building, while Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay has $8 million earmarked for a remodel of its SUCCESS Project building. Umpqua Community College has $8 million coming for a welcome center and medical careers training hub, state officials said.
The state said several projects have been reauthorized for funding, including $7 million for the Oregon Coast Community College’s center for trades education.
HB 5025 also increases funding to the Oregon Opportunity Grant by $100 million to $308.4 million for the 2023/25 biennium, and the Oregon Tribal Student Grant received continuing funding at $24.2 million, state officials said.