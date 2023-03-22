Oregon Legislature passes homelessness response package

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Senate has passed a pair of bills collectively referred to as the Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package, promising a response to the homelessness crisis.
House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019 both passed with strong bipartisan support. The bills will commit $200 million towards increasing Oregon’s housing supply, helping re-house and shelter people and preventing future homelessness. The bill will also fund Governor Tina Kotek’s homelessness state of emergency declaration to the tune of $130 million.
Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican sides of the aisle praised the passage of the package.
“The Senate and the entire Legislature should be proud of what we achieved with this package,” said Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Faced with a statewide housing and homelessness crisis, we worked across the aisle and with our partners in the House and Governor's office to put Oregon on a path toward a future where housing is available and affordable for everyone.”
“This bill highlights the value of taking a more collaborative approach between the public and private sectors. The state needs more housing of all types and we need it now,” said Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), co-chief sponsor of HB 2001. “We must engage all of the development community to unlock capital and accelerate our housing supply if we are going to meet the ambitious production goals set forth by the Governor.”
The package is now headed to the Governor’s desk for her signature. The Governor also commended the legislature for passing the package.
“I am deeply grateful to the housing providers, developers, landlords, advocates, impacted communities, and elected leaders on both sides of the aisle who have answered one of Oregon’s most pressing calls for help by supporting this response package,” said Governor Kotek “I want to extend a special thanks to the House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner for making sure this package was a priority early in the legislative session.”