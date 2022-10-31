Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the sate met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon.
This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
Over the summer, they met regularly to come up with a plan. The plan calls on the sate to provide direct allocations to each city in Oregon, totaling $123,575,800, each year.
Something Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis said is needed to fight the crisis.
"It is critical for cities to receive funds directly as we desperately work to fill a service gap by creating shelter for people with no place to go," Vinis said.
Each city would be given funds in an amount equal to $40 per resident. For smaller cities, they would get at least $50,000. The money would be used to specifically address each city's needs.
For Eugene, Vinis said a big focus is on creating more shelters.
"Eugene's low barrier safe sleep sites and other shelter programs have served hundreds of unhoused people. We need to continue on this path to serve as many people as possible, both for people who are experiencing homelessness and for the overall health of our communities," Vinis said.
Without this funding, Vinis said it could put a halt to some of the current work being done.
"Without consistent and predictable support, we won't be able to maintain the progress we've achieved. People who have gained shelter could be forced to return to our streets," Vinis said.
The money must be used towards things like clean-up, affordable housing, capital construction or improvement costs related to homelessness or affordable housing measures, education and outreach, shelters, hygiene stations, community recourse officers, outreach workers, and food bank assistance.
According to the task force, there will be no taxpayer increase under this proposal. If these funds are approved, it could be as soon as a matter of months for people to see changes out on the streets regarding the homeless crisis.
KEZI asked some homeless people what they'd like to see done if the funds were approved.
For Keith, who has been living on the streets of Eugene for three years, he wants more options for shelters.
"I'd like them to continue to make the huts they do for temporary housing," Keith said.
He said recently, he's noticed more people are living on the streets.
"So many homeless people everywhere you look now, something is definitely not working," Keith said.