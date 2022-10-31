Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Mayor’s Association outlined a plan to address the state’s ongoing homelessness crisis which would allocate millions of dollars to cities all over the state in a meeting on Monday.
A task force created by the OMA specifically to “humanely and timely” address the crisis submitted a letter outlining the association’s plan to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Oregon legislature. OMA says the plan calls for a partnership between the state and all of Oregon’s incorporated cities to provide state funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs. OMA says this would require direct funding to each city in Oregon to the tune of $123,575,800 annually, as well as additional funding for specific shelter and transitional housing projects.
