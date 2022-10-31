 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...S wind 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt in the afternoon and
persisting through this evening.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless camp in 2017

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Mayor’s Association outlined a plan to address the state’s ongoing homelessness crisis which would allocate millions of dollars to cities all over the state in a meeting on Monday.

A task force created by the OMA specifically to “humanely and timely” address the crisis submitted a letter outlining the association’s plan to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Oregon legislature. OMA says the plan calls for a partnership between the state and all of Oregon’s incorporated cities to provide state funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs. OMA says this would require direct funding to each city in Oregon to the tune of $123,575,800 annually, as well as additional funding for specific shelter and transitional housing projects.

For more specifics on the plan itself, the plan to implement it, how quickly it might start working, and what some people who are homeless think needs to be done, tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

