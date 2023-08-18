Oregon National Guard, multiple local agencies participate in coordinated response training

EUGENE, Ore. – Multiple local, state, and federal agencies participated in a training exercise on Wednesday designed to prepare them for scenarios requiring a coordinated multiagency response, according to state military officials.
Oregon National Guard officials said that the Joint Hazard Assessment Training (J-HAT) brought together the Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Civil Support Team, Eugene Police Department, Eugene Springfield Fire, Federal Protective Service and other partners to simulate coordinate responses to such situations as weapons of mass destruction threats.
An example of the practical training provided included Oregon National Guard Sgt. Mohamed Musa providing instruction to a Department of Homeland Security K9 handler on how to properly decontaminate a working dog exposed to hazardous materials while on a mission, officials said.
Sgt. Damian San Miguel, commander of EPD’s bomb squad said that the training provides a vital opportunity to foster relationships and capabilities between agencies.
"It only reinforces our capabilities of working together, strengthening our partnership and developing our friendship with all these different agencies," said Sgt. San Miguel. "We want to make sure that we train them so when they're making decisions, they're making the right decisions."
The training helps to prepare local agencies to provide critical support for major events that could be potential targets, such as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials held in Eugene, state military officials said.
Oregon National Guard officials said the J-HAT training provides enhancement of emergency preparedness by fostering collaborative relationships among responding agencies.