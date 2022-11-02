Oregon Nurses Association to sponsor legislation to address nurse staffing crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. – In an effort to combat what they call a dire nurse staffing crisis in Oregon’s hospitals, the Oregon Nurses Association has announced legislation to be introduced in 2023 that would strengthen existing laws intended to encourage hospitals to hire nurses.
ONA officials announced the legislation in the morning of November 2. They say the bill would strengthen Oregon’s existing Hospital Nurse Staffing Law and add new minimum standards for how many nurses hospitals would have to keep on their payroll. ONA says the bill will be introduced in the 2023 Oregon Legislature.
“Because hospitals willfully ignore our current law and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continues to fail in enforcing that law, we must significantly strengthen enforcement mechanisms,” said Paige Spence, ONA’s Director of Government Relations.
ONA said the bill would enact several new enforcement measures for hospitals found to be in violation of the Hospital Nurse Staffing Law. These measures would include bigger financial penalties of up to $10,000 each day a hospital is out of compliance, as well as providing health care workers and unions the right to file civil lawsuits over violations of the law. The ONA said the existing law is good, but lacks strong enforcement measures, an issue the new bill seeks to fix.
In addition to punitive measures, the ONA said their proposed legislation would also add new requirements for hospitals to follow that would take the pressure off nursing staff. According to ONA, the bill would create legally-mandated minimum safe staffing standards for all hospitals statewide so that patients at all levels of care have enough nurses taking care of them. The ONA also said the bill would include greater transparency for patients to see complaints and the results of hospital assessments, legally required meal and rest breaks for nursing staff, and stricter timelines for the submission and approval of staffing timelines.
“The stress and heartbreak over the past three years has just been too much for many nurses,” said ONA Board President Tamie Cline. “In 2022, more than a quarter of active nurses have quit their jobs, and more than a third of those who remain say it is very likely they will quit their jobs this coming year. Is it any wonder, given the conditions at hospitals across the state, that so many of our colleagues have left the bedside in search of safer working conditions, better pay and more respect?”