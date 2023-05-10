Oregon officials lay out expectations for 2023 wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. -- As the 2023 wildfire season approaches, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and firefighting agency leaders provided a briefing on the approaches they were taking to prepare.
On May 9, Governor Kotek and representatives from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon Department of Emergency Management, and numerous other agencies held a briefing on what they expect for the 2023 fire season.
“Wildfires will forever impact our region, and much of our country. The threats will continue to grow as we grapple with hotter, drier conditions due to climate change,” Governor Kotek said. “But we have choices in how we prepare and respond. We can create fire-adapted communities. We can develop safer and more effective responses to support fire personnel.”
According to officials, a high volume of rain over the winter and spring and a strong snowpack are likely to delay fire season, with expected precipitation in May and June influencing the start of the season. That precipitation has produced less severe drought conditions across the state compared to 2022, according to officials. However, some regions are still experiencing persistent droughts.
Officials admitted that the 2023 fire season will challenge Oregon’s response system, especially in Eastern Oregon where a more intense than average fire season is expected. Officials cited challenges including capacity in rural volunteer fire services and competition for national resources that might hinder response in that part of the state. Officials said they will rely on Oregon’s Fire Mutual Aid System to deploy local fire departments across the state to help with emergencies.
Officials said agencies across the state will apply lessons learned from the 2022 wildfire season, including technological efficiencies, an expanded detection network, streamlined coordination, and simplified templates for air quality advisories. Governor Kotek said she expects significant investments in Oregon’s wildfire protection system to continue in the coming year.