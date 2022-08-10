Oregon officials make plans to remove derelict water vessels

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- State officials are determining plans and funding to remove derelict vessels that are polluting Oregon’s waterways in the coming months.
Officials with the Oregon Department of State Lands said the process started in June, when the State Land Board ordered the DSL to request $40 million in funds from the state budget to address watercraft abandoned in Oregon’s waterways. The DSL says abandoned and derelict vessels create both environmental and navigational hazards, making them a serious threat to waterway health and safety.
Officials with the DSL say collaborative efforts between them and state, local and federal partners have removed numerous hazardous vessels from Oregon waterways. However, officials say a lack of dedicated funding for cleanup operations has meant that those efforts have had to dip into the Common School Fund, diverting money from schools to clean up derelict watercraft. DSL officials add that since 2017, the Common School Fund spent $12.9 million removing abandoned and derelict vessels from waterways.
At a meeting on Tuesday, August 9, the DSL outlined how the $40 million requested from the state budget would be used, as well as plans to remove 19 vessels of particular concern. A memo published by the DSL says the funding will go towards removing those vessels over the next three years, making efforts to keep more craft from becoming abandoned in Oregon’s waterways, and establishing a permanent funding stream to ensure removal efforts have dedicated funds.