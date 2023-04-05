Oregon online academy teaching STEM concepts with E-sports

MILL CITY, Ore. – Oregon’s first virtual school is introducing STEM topics to students by using video games and their new E-sports program.
Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA), an online school based in Mill City that serves students all over the state, says it’s providing a tech-based alternative to traditional sports and a valuable resource for learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects. Students participating in the academy’s E-sports program develop skills including teamwork, communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, ORCA officials said. ORCA said their E-sports club currently has 20 members, and its popularity has grown since its launch in Spring 2022.
“Our students are always excited to hear about the different career opportunities that participation in a program like E-sports can bring. Beyond being a unique way to engage in STEM education, this club also teaches students many soft skills and offers the opportunity to have fun and socialize,” said Gabriel Elliott, ORCA’s E-sports coach.
ORCA said they’re also offering courses on subjects more directly related to E-sports such as game design, where students learn about software engineering and coding. ORCA also said their STEM education extends beyond gaming, with frequent field trips, career and technical education programs, and monthly live sessions with NASA.