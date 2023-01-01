Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds will pick up tonight, running 20 15 to 25 kt. Gust to 30 kt on Monday. Seas 8 to 9 ft today, then building tonight, with 11 to 14 ft for Monday. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&