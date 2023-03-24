Oregon posts new job following Altman's comments about fan attendance

EUGENE, Ore--- University of Oregon Human Resources has posted a new job opening directed at enhancing gameday experience and renewing season ticket sales. The job posting comes just several days after Oregon Men's Basketball head basketball coach Dana Altman made critical comments about low fan attendance at Oregon's NIT quarterfinal game against Wisconsin.
The job is titled "Associate Director of Promotions & Gameday Experience."
"The Associate Director of Promotions & Gameday Experience assists the Director of Promotions & Gameday Experience with all areas of marketing & promotions for the purposes of renewing season ticket sales, growing the Oregon fan base, and conducting game day and other promotional activities," is listed as part of the position summary.
"This position will be responsible for the marketing and gameday entertainment for men’s basketball, women’s soccer and lacrosse – tasked to bring new and fresh elements to enhance fan experience. This position assists in the recruitment and oversight of undergraduate interns, as well as the hiring process for the Promotions & Gameday Experience Intern."
The Ducks had just 3,384 people in attendance of the 61-58 loss, on Tuesday.
Dana Altman listed many reasons for Oregon's loss. Altman talked about his team struggling at the free-throw line, among many frustrations of the game, before criticizing the fan attendance.
"We should have had more people here tonight," said Altman. "3,300 people is embarrassing."
While Altman never listed the fan attendance as a reason for Oregon's loss, the comments sparked strong reactions on social media and the University of Oregon campus.