Oregon Public Utility Commission approves power companies’ plans for wildfire mitigation

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission, the state’s chief regulatory agency for utility services, has approved plans for wildfire mitigation from three of the state’s largest electric companies, including PacifiCorp, the owners of Pacific Power.
According to the PUC, in 2021 the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 762, requiring electric utility companies to submit plans to reduce wildfire risk to the PUC. The bill also outlines the standards those plans should follow, and what information utilities must provide to the PUC. Among those requirements are identification of high-risk areas, actions that can be taken to minimize those risks, and protocols for implementing public safety power shutoffs.
“Although some of Oregon’s regulated utilities have been developing wildfire mitigation plans for years and reporting to the PUC informally, this is only the second formal filing to the Oregon PUC,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “We recognize the progress Oregon utilities have made from the first plans filed last year and look forward to the continued evolution of these plans.”
The PUC said Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric have all submitted wildfire mitigation plans for 2023, and all have been approved by the PUC. PacifiCorp is notable because it is currently on the hook for several million dollars in damages after a jury found that it had failed to turn off power lines in 2020, contributing to colossal wildfires that killed nine people, destroyed thousands of structures and burned more than 1,875 square miles of forest.
The PUC said their staff and independent evaluators analyzed each plan to ensure they met the requirements. A series of meetings further inspected the plans submitted, and identified more recommendations that will be considered for next year’s plans.
“As the PUC staff noted, the 2023 Wildfire Mitigation Plans show how the utilities are continuing to reduce the risk of ignitions,” added Letha Tawney, PUC Commissioner. “The in-depth review of the plans also demonstrates how utilities in Oregon – like utilities across the West – must continue adapting to the changing landscape to keep communities safe.”
Wildfire Mitigation Plans for PacifiCorp, Idaho Power, PGE and other Oregon utilities are available online.