Oregon renters could see rent hike soon

SALEM, Ore. -- Between October and January, tenants could receive notice of a rent increase from their landlords for buildings that are 15 years or older according to state officials.
The possible rent increase could be up to 14.6%, which is the highest rent cap increase Oregon has ever seen according to state and federal data. The Oregon Law Center’s Eviction Defense Project reports that August 2022 court records show that 2,000 tenants faced eviction -- a 45% increase over July 2022.
The news comes on the heels of skyrocketing numbers of evictions statewide and pandemic tenant protections ending at midnight on Sept. 30.
“For families who are already severely rent burdened, a 14.6% rent increase is effectively an eviction notice,” says Loren Naldoza of Neighborhood Partnerships, a non-profit tenant advocacy organization in Portland. “[September 13's] announcement puts countless families, individuals, seniors, and people with disabilities on notice that their landlords have the express permission to increase their rent by unprecedented amounts.”