...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon

First Impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. 

Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed.

A number of people said they are concerned with how the state handles public safety, and people also say they want more attention directed towards education.

"I just hope they go around town, any town they go to and they actually want to do something as compared to being like, 'I saw what I need to see and I'm going to do this but I'm not actually going to do it,'" Thompson said.

Democrat governor Tina Kotek speaks in Portland on campaign trail

According to political science professor Christopher Stout with Oregon State University, a lot of the tension can be traced back to the urban/rural divide in Oregon. Oregon House Republicans did send a letter to the governor addressing the partisan divide. Professor Stout says going forward, Democratic Governor Kotek will have to work with the Republican opposition to get bills passed. For many years, Tina Kotek served as Oregon's Speaker of the House of Representatives. 

"Given that a lot of the plans that she has around homelessness, education, will take some resources, so in this way she will have to engage in more bipartisan efforts to get things done," said Stout

Unlike other governors, Tina Kotek won't have a supermajority in the House. Some believe reaching across the aisle will help counter political polarization. 

Paula Shirey, a Eugene resident, says "I'm hoping there will be a couple Republicans who do the right thing and reach across the aisle, So we don't have this animosity and political divide."

Governor Kotek says she is making it a point to visit all of Oregon's counties in her first year.

