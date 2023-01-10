Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed.
Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed.
A number of people said they are concerned with how the state handles public safety, and people also say they want more attention directed towards education.
"I just hope they go around town, any town they go to and they actually want to do something as compared to being like, 'I saw what I need to see and I'm going to do this but I'm not actually going to do it,'" Thompson said.
According to political science professor Christopher Stout with Oregon State University, a lot of the tension can be traced back to the urban/rural divide in Oregon. Oregon House Republicans did send a letter to the governor addressing the partisan divide. Professor Stout says going forward, Democratic Governor Kotek will have to work with the Republican opposition to get bills passed. For many years, Tina Kotek served as Oregon's Speaker of the House of Representatives.
"Given that a lot of the plans that she has around homelessness, education, will take some resources, so in this way she will have to engage in more bipartisan efforts to get things done," said Stout
Unlike other governors, Tina Kotek won't have a supermajority in the House. Some believe reaching across the aisle will help counter political polarization.
Paula Shirey, a Eugene resident, says "I'm hoping there will be a couple Republicans who do the right thing and reach across the aisle, So we don't have this animosity and political divide."
Governor Kotek says she is making it a point to visit all of Oregon's counties in her first year.