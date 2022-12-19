Oregon’s community colleges struggling, Secretary of State's study finds

SALEM, Ore. -- An audit of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission conducted by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office has found that the state’s community colleges are falling behind in several areas, and strongly recommended the commission focus more urgently on addressing those deficits.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the audit examined the HECC’s operations from the last audit in 2015 to 2022. Officials noted that the audit found several improvements in key areas since the HECC began overseeing Oregon’s community colleges in 2015, such as improved student performance and increased financial aid. However, the audit also found numerous places where improvements could be made.
According to the audit, Oregon’s students in community college lag behind other states in academic performance, and poorer students still tend to do worse in school. The audit said public reporting of student performance and the use of data to drive improvement still fall behind expectations. Student support services are poorly monitored and poorly supported, and state financial aid has substantial gaps and an inequitable design, according to the audit. Finally, the audit says that community colleges in Oregon have been facing declining finances and enrollment worse than most of the rest of the United States.
The Secretary of State’s report on the audit points out that the HECC is a coordinating agency with limited authority to actually force colleges to change. However, the audit included five recommendations to the HECC that could improve the state of community colleges in Oregon. These recommendations include increasing the transparency of the college system, develop a plan to track systemic benefits from performance-based funding, reevaluating the effectiveness of student support programs, and working with the Oregon governor and legislature to improve Oregon’s financial aid efforts. The report also recommended the governor and legislature help the HECC in making those improvements in whatever way possible.