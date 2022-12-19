Oregon’s senior U.S. House Representative Peter DeFazio retires

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's the end of an era in Oregon's Fourth district. U.S. House Representative Peter DeFazio is stepping away from a position he held for more than three decades. He says one thing he always tried to do was remain transparent.
"I just would always tell people how I voted, why I voted. Sometimes they'd agree, sometimes disagree," Rep. DeFazio said. "I don't know how many times I had people say to me, 'congressman, I didn't agree with that vote but at least I know where you stand unlike a lot of those other people, so i still voted for you.'"
During his tenure in Congress, he had a strong progressive voting record. For his entire career, he sat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and served as its chairman since 2018. He helped pass a number of infrastructure bills, and also helped in legislation that expanded and protected over 300,000 acres of habitat in oregon. As a man who was never shy to voice his opinion, his colleagues bestowed upon him the title 'Tiger of the House,' an honor he embraced.
"I took on a lot of issues, a lot of people. Very outspoken and never held back. got a lot of things done and it's time to move on, do something else," Rep. DeFazio said.
Congressman DeFazio says he waited for a candidate who could win in a swing district like Oregon's Fourth. When Val Hoyle came along he actively supported her during the 2022 elections. DeFazio says her experience in state politics will help her get a leg up on newcomers.
"She knows the district, she's lived here for a long time. She's represented the whole state as labor commissioner and was majority leader in the State House so she's an experienced legislator. She's going to be great," Rep. DeFazio said.
While he is retiring, congressman DeFazio says he can't fully leave politics just yet. But, he feels he's ready for change and has a message for younger Oregonians who may want to get into politics:
"First off, I always recommend to young people in college or who graduate in college, go work for someone who is involved in politics, go work through an election cycle, see how it feels to you. See what it's like and, you know, start at a local level," DeFazio said.
Congressman DeFazio's last term will end in January. Before then, he says he still wants to get a few bills done.