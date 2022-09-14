 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Oregon’s unemployment rate rises to 3.7% in August

Help wanted sign
Frederick J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

SALEM, Ore. -- For the first time since April of 2020, Oregon’s unemployment rate saw a slight increase from 3.5% in July 2022 to 3.7% in August 2022.

The U.S. employment rate was identical to Oregon’s in the months of July and August. Over the past six months, Oregon’s unemployment rate has remained low by averaging 3.6% during that that period.

Oregon reached a employment total of 1,974,700 jobs in the month of August. That total was 2,500 jobs above the pre-pandemic peak reached in February of 2020.

The monthly job gains in August were the largest in government, leisure and hospitality, construction, professional and business services, and manufacturing.

