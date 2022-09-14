Oregon’s unemployment rate rises to 3.7% in August

SALEM, Ore. -- For the first time since April of 2020, Oregon’s unemployment rate saw a slight increase from 3.5% in July 2022 to 3.7% in August 2022.
The U.S. employment rate was identical to Oregon’s in the months of July and August. Over the past six months, Oregon’s unemployment rate has remained low by averaging 3.6% during that that period.
Oregon reached a employment total of 1,974,700 jobs in the month of August. That total was 2,500 jobs above the pre-pandemic peak reached in February of 2020.
The monthly job gains in August were the largest in government, leisure and hospitality, construction, professional and business services, and manufacturing.