Oregon Secretary of State announces resignation

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has announced that she is resigning from office, effective May 8.

Fagan’s office said she will continue in her duties until Monday, May 8, when Deputy Secretary Cheryl Myers will take over until Governor Tina Kotek can appoint a new Secretary of State. Fagan’s office said Myers will have the power to carry out the duties of the office normally, and her stewardship will help the agency maintain stability during the transition to a new secretary. Fagan’s office also said the Oregon Elections Division and elections officials across the state will be able to handle the May 16 Special Districts Election with no hang-ups.

Fagan’s resignation comes after it came to light that she had taken a paid consulting position with a marijuana firm even as Oregon’s entire cannabis industry was under audit by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Secretary Fagan, Governor Kotek, and Deputy Secretary Myers all issued statements about Fagan’s resignation. Fagan said that although she’s confident she followed Oregon’s legal and ethical guidelines, her actions have become a scandal that casts doubt on the integrity of the office.

“While I am confident that the ethics investigation will show that I followed the state’s legal and ethical guidelines in trying to make ends meet for my family, it is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s office. Protecting our state’s democracy and ensuring faith in our elected leaders – these are the reasons I ran for this office. They are also the reasons I will be submitting my resignation today. I want to thank the incredible staff in the Secretary of State’s office for their hard work and Oregonians for the opportunity to serve them. It has been a true honor to serve the people of Oregon,” Fagan said. “At this time, I believe it is in the best interest of our state for me to focus on my children, my family, and personal reflection so that the Secretary of State staff can continue to offer the exemplary customer service Oregonians deserve.”

Governor Kotek declared support for Fagan’s decision to resign, saying that it was important that Oregonians trust their government.

“This morning, Secretary Fagan informed me of her decision to resign. I support this decision. It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government,” Kotek said on May 2. “I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust. During the upcoming appointment process, my office will do everything possible to support the hard-working staff in the Secretary of State’s office and ensure this will not disrupt the May 16 election.”

Deputy Secretary Myers said she was committed to maintaining the function of the Secretary of State’s office during the transition to a new secretary.

“This is a resilient agency, with strong division leadership and internal systems that can withstand change. We are ready to continue the important work of the Secretary of State’s office during this transition,” Deputy Secretary Myers said. “My first priority is to make sure Oregonians receive the customer service they deserve. This agency does such critical work, and it’s our job to put Oregonians first during this transition. This is an unfortunate situation, but a change of leadership will allow agency staff to continue their good work with less distraction moving forward.”