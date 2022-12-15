Oregon Secretary of State certifies November 2022 election results

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan certified the November 2022 General Election on Thursday, saying the election went smoothly and securely.
According to official statistics from the Oregon Elections Division, the November election saw voter turnout rates of 66.9% of registered voters. The Secretary of State’s office says this makes Oregon one of the top states in the country for voter turnout according to the U.S. Elections Project. Sec. Fagan attributed high voter turnout to a strong vote-by-mail system and the importance of democracy to Oregonians.
“In every corner of Oregon, the state of our vote-by-mail system is strong,” Secretary Fagan said. “I want to thank the elections workers around Oregon whose integrity and hard work makes our democracy work.”
Secretary Fagan also said the election went smoothly and securely, despite challenges from what she called “proponents of the Big Lie — the false belief that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump.” Secretary Fagan said these proponents have eroded public trust, threatened violence related to elections and put American values of democracy at risk of erosion.
Election results are available on the Secretary of State's website.