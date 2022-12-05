Oregon seeking postponement of Measure 114 requirement for permit before gun purchase

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Justice is seeking to postpone some provisions of Ballot Measure 114 that would require a permit to purchase a firearm.

Measure 114 is scheduled to go into effect on December 8. Among other things, the measure would require prospective gun buyers to acquire a permit to purchase a firearm by completing a training course offered by a law enforcement agency. This part of the bill has come under fire from opponents of the measure, who say that law enforcement does not have the time or the budget to set up training courses that can issue the permit. This has been corroborated by several law enforcement agencies including the Oregon State Police, who say they are working as quickly as possible to create a program that can issue permits, but do not expect it to be ready by December 8.

On December 4, the Oregon Department of Justice informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut that the state is seeking a two-month postponement of the parts of Measure 114 that require a permit for firearm purchases. The DOJ says this should be ample time for law enforcement to set up a training and permitting process that falls in line with Measure 114’s intentions. The DOJ also said that if accepted, this would not delay other parts of Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8, including magazine size restrictions and the requirement that background checks be fully completed before a firearm can be transferred.